GitHub Blog Support Open App

Build better apps faster by
generating types from data.

quicktype's web app translates sample JSON to types and marshalling code 
{
  "people": [
    { "name": "Atticus",
      "high score": 100 },
    { "name": "Cleo",
      "high score": 900 },
    { "name": "Orly" },
    { "name": "Jasper" }
  ]
}

Provide sample JSON files, URLs,
JSON schemas, or GraphQL queries. 

class MyData {
  people: Person[];
  
  static fromJson(json: string) {…}
}

class Person {
  name: string;
  highScore: int?;
}

quicktype generates types and code
to read, write, and validate the data. 

let data = MyData.fromJson('{
  "people": [ { "name": "Olivia" } ]
}')

for person in data.people {
  print(person.name)
  person.highScore++
}

highScore may be undefined

Use the code for easy parsing,
type safety, and autocompletion.

quicktype is fluent in

Install quicktype from Homebrew or npm $ brew install quicktype $ brew install quicktype
Install quicktype from npm $ npm install -g quicktype $ npm i -g quicktype
Generate Go for a simple JSON sample $ echo '[1, 2, 3.14]' | quicktype --lang go $ echo '[1, 2, 3.14]' \     | quicktype --lang go Generate C# for a Bitcoin API $ quicktype https://blockchain.info/latestblock -o LatestBlock.cs $ quicktype -o LatestBlock.cs \     https://blockchain.info/latestblock Generate TypeScript and runtime checks for a weather API $ quicktype https://goo.gl/Dq2yKd -o Weather.ts --runtime-typecheck $ quicktype -o Weather.ts \     --runtime-typecheck \     https://goo.gl/Dq2yKd Generate Swift from a directory of samples $ ls spotify-api-samples $ ls spotify-api-samples album.json artist.json track.json $ quicktype -o SpotifyClient.swift $ quicktype -o SpotifyClient.swift \     spotify-api-samples

A better way to work with APIs.

The old way

Find a client library
A good one is golden, however most are outdated or simply unavailable in your app’s programming language.
Write your own client library
Takes a lot of effort and must be updated when the API changes. You should be focused on your app, anyway.
Read API data as dynamic, untyped values
This is an unpleasant way to program and leaves your app vulnerable to API changes.

With quicktype

Generate your client libraries
Given sample API responses, quicktype will generate an easy-to-use client library in your app’s language.
Spend more time on your app
quicktype can regenerate types when APIs change, so you can simply update affected app code, if any.
Access strongly typed API data with help
Get more out of your editor or IDE (autocomplete, refactoring) when working with typed API data.

Pricing & Support

Use quicktype in production with confidence.

FREE

  • Community Slack
  • Apache2 license
  • Mailing list
Get Started

1
target language
  • Email support
  • Web app + CLI
  • 30 min. technical planning
Buy Now * Billed annually

2
target languages
  • Phone support
  • 7-day hotfixes
  • 2 hr. technical planning
Buy Now

Questions?  Let's talk.

Get occasional, interesting updates.

No shenanigans, just awesome quicktype news every few months.

© 2017 all rights reserved

App GitHub
Blog Twitter
YouTube Slack

© 2017 all rights reserved