{
"people": [
{ "name": "Atticus",
"high score": 100 },
{ "name": "Cleo",
"high score": 900 },
{ "name": "Orly" },
{ "name": "Jasper" }
]
}
Provide sample JSON files, URLs,
JSON schemas, or GraphQL queries.
class MyData {
people: Person[];
static fromJson(json: string) {…}
}
class Person {
name: string;
highScore: int?;
}
quicktype generates types and code
to read, write, and validate the data.
let data = MyData.fromJson('{
"people": [ { "name": "Olivia" } ]
}')
for person in data.people {
print(person.name)
person.highScore++
}
Use the code for easy parsing,
type safety, and autocompletion.
